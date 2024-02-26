McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $89,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.00. 1,101,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,408. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.