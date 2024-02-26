McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is SG Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the period. McGrath RentCorp makes up about 3.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of McGrath RentCorp worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.78. 22,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,510. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

