Mckinley Capital Management LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,365,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $6,578,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $353.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,015. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $357.40. The company has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

