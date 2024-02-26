Mckinley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,201 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,653. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $782.05. The company had a trading volume of 167,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,234. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $740.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

