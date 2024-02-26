Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target Cut to C$2.35 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$2.35 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of CVE MDP opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.80 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
