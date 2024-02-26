Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,600,000 after buying an additional 2,071,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $107.66 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $107.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.