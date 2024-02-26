Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 30.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

