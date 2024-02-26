Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $891,507,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS opened at $577.30 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.58 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $533.05 and a 200 day moving average of $501.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

