Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $148.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.00. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

