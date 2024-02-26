Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 396,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,820,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock opened at $150.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average is $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $151.56.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,078,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

