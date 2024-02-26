Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,043 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $796,042,000 after purchasing an additional 360,680 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FDX opened at $241.13 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.14 and a 200 day moving average of $252.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

