Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $339.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $341.89.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.