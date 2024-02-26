Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,683.92.

Booking Trading Up 1.5 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,560.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,576.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,254.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

