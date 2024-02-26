Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,847 shares of company stock worth $3,848,956 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $67.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

