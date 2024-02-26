Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,976 shares of company stock valued at $28,674,822. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $250.01 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

