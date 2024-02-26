Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Aflac by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $5,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $80.23 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,445. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

