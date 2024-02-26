MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $19.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,648.91. The stock had a trading volume of 277,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,370. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,672.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,471.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

