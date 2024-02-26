Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

MLAB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $187.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,696.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

See Also

