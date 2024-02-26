Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Reduced by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,019,755 shares of company stock valued at $405,187,103. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $485.20. 7,621,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,192,969. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $494.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

