Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72,393 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Meta Platforms worth $988,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $483.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,606,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,079,271. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average of $343.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,755 shares of company stock valued at $405,187,103 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

