Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.