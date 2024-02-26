Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MXC stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

