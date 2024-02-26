MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

PXD traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.69. 197,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

