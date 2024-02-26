MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $264.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

