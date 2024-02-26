MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 5,898.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,549 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CXH traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,025. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

