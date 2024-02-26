Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.55. 20,239,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,719,521. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,586,031 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

