MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $744.00 and last traded at $737.33. 263,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,381,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $687.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $584.09 and its 200 day moving average is $471.17.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total transaction of $3,416,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,581.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,475 shares of company stock worth $51,837,669. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

