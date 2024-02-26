MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $744.00 and last traded at $737.33. 263,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,381,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $687.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $584.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,475 shares of company stock valued at $51,837,669. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.