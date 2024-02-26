Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 152,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July accounts for 2.0% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the first quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 156.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Trading Up 0.0 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.54. 35,611 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.