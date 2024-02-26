Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82,748 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises about 0.7% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIXY. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,113 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

VIXY stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.84. 2,792,066 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

