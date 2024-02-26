Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys 147 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.82. The stock had a trading volume of 617,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,996. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

