Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $665,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,689 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April comprises about 0.2% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of PAPR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $711.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

