Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes $29.65 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,650,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 10.4% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 18.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,990,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 504,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 438,426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $6,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $4,081,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,573 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

