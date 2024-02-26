Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $15.91 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.