Minot Capital LP Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 313,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,056,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Minot Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $153,000.

VGSH stock remained flat at $58.01 during trading on Monday. 158,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,359. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

