Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Mitchell Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Mitchell Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11.

About Mitchell Services

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company's drilling services include greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production.

