Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Mitchell Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Mitchell Services Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11.
About Mitchell Services
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchell Services
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Domino’s stock or Papa John’s? Follow price action to find out
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- This healthcare stock making a buzz with 160% growth
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchell Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchell Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.