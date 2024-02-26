Mizuho Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $84.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $60.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.19.

COIN opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 614.74 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.05. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $193.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $6,259,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,179,516 shares of company stock worth $168,743,643. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,815,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Coinbase Global by 741.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

