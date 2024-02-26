Mizuho Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $277.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $355.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Biogen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.25. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637 shares of company stock worth $151,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

