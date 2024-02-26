MMCAP International Inc. SPC Lowers Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC reduced its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,777 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.25% of NexGen Energy worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,540 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663,182 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,831,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NexGen Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,055,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 346,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 208,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NXE traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 567,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,771. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.