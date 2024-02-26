MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases New Position in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Better Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.2% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Better Therapeutics by 113.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 64,615 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of BTTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 327,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,391. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

