MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 11,495 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC reduced its holdings in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. Wag! Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.44% of Wag! Group worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PET. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wag! Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.98. 1,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,491. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. purchased 81,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $144,272.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. bought 81,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $144,272.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Storm sold 13,227 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $26,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,337 shares of company stock valued at $627,669 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

