Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 1,457.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Modine Manufacturing worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,105. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

