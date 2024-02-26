Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Lessened by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,423 shares of company stock valued at $103,012,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $727.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

