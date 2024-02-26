Morgan Stanley Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $64.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.88.

Etsy stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

