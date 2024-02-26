Morgan Stanley Cuts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $34.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KDP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $29.50. 3,166,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,761,992. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

