Morgan Stanley Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $129.50

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $129.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 108,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

