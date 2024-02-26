Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 152,900 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 152,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$807,312.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Sime Armoyan acquired 9,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$52,272.00.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 42,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,489.69.
- On Friday, January 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 23,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,920.75.
- On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,435.00.
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,825.00.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 10,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 26,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$140,700.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 15,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$79,275.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 23,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,956.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 28,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,725.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
TSE MRT.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.34. 144,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.39. The company has a market cap of C$343.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.42. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$5.20 and a 1 year high of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Morguard Real Estate Inv.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Inv.
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Roku worth a second look after the earnings panic selloff?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.