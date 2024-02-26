Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 152,900 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 152,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$807,312.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sime Armoyan acquired 9,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$52,272.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 42,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,489.69.

On Friday, January 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 23,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,920.75.

On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,825.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 10,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 26,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$140,700.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 15,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$79,275.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 23,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,956.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 28,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,725.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

TSE MRT.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.34. 144,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.39. The company has a market cap of C$343.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.42. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$5.20 and a 1 year high of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRT.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

