Morse Asset Management Inc Has $528,000 Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,769,000 after buying an additional 93,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 212,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

