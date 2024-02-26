MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 1193158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 20.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,770,000 after acquiring an additional 452,501 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in MP Materials by 103.6% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 39.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 33,852 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

