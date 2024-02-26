MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 1193158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.
MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
