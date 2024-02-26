MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Easterly Government Properties

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.64. 108,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.21%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.