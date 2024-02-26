MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,746 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after buying an additional 299,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.87. 40,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,560. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

